Push is on for Erie County to opt-in on New York’s pilot youth hunting program

Sportsmen and women from Erie County turned out in solid numbers on Wednesday, April 22, when the Erie County Legislature called a public hearing on a local county law that would allow 12- and 13-year-old junior hunters to pursue deer with a firearm while accompanied by a fully licensed adult, as part of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s Pilot Junior Hunting program.

Jack Coad, president of the Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs, had been urging sportsmen to attend the public hearing on this issue since April 16 when it was first announced.