‘If I have to shoot does, I’ll carry a Jackpine Stick’

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

In the mid-1960s, Wisconsin had a “party permit” rule that was considered racy by a good share of the deer hunters – four people could apply as a group for one extra deer tag, which could be used only on an antlerless deer. Some of the ditches dredged by the heels of deer hunters resisting even this small step toward deer herd control are deep enough, I believe, to qualify as trout streams if filled with enough cold water.