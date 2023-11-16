Pennsylvania elk hunters enjoy big success

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Pennsylvania general-season elk hunters endured rain on day one and some were treated to snow on the morning of the third day of the state’s limited-permit elk hunt. Pennsylvania Game Commission elk biologist Jeremy Banfield described the remainder of the week as “great hunting weather, with temperatures that make meat care and preparation easy.” The good weather allowed hunters to build on their opening day success.