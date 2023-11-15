Commentary: Staying safe on cold water is everyone’s responsibility

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

To anyone on or around the water this fall, the Minnesota DNR offers this reminder: Your safety is your responsibility. With water temperatures consistently dropping, unexpected falls into the water are more likely to end in tragedy because even strong swimmers can become incapacitated quickly in cold water.