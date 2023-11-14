The public lands of the recently updated Tug Hill East Unit in New York

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

In October, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation finalized a Unit Management Plan for the Tug Hill East Unit. The area covers a total of 22,886 acres of public lands spread out amongst seven State Forests, one Unique Area, and 13 Forest Preserve parcels in the Lewis County.