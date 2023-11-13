Trapper in Wisconsin’s Price County catches and releases three wolves

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A Price County trapper in Wisconsin made four wolf catches over the course of 10 days in October on a large dairy farm just east of the small town of Fifield. Chuck Koshak, of Fifield, actually caught three wolves, two juveniles and one collared adult, but he caught the first wolf, a mostly black pup, a second time 10 days after catching it the first time on Oct. 20.