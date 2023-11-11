Saturday, November 11th, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
My Account
Saturday, November 11th, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Episode 461 – Minnesota firearms deer opener review, Wisconsin deer forecast and DNR secretary situation, feral pig public meeting in Minnesota, plus CWD news and DNR pilot training

Get an up-to-date review of deer license sales and the whitetail kill thus far during Minnesota firearms deer season with Managing Editor and Host Rob Drieslein and Editor Tim Spielman. Then Pat Durkin joins the program to chat about Wisconsin headlines, including the deer forecast in that state, plus the surprise retirement of the state’s DNR secretary after just 10 months. Then Leslie McInenly, the MDNR’s wildlife populations and regulations manager, joins the program to talk about a Tuesday, Nov. 14 public meeting (6:30 p.m.) to discuss the agency’s perspectives on feral pig and escaped mink management in the state. Tim Lesmeister joins Rob to wrap up the program, kicking around a wide range of topics, from new CWD outbreaks in Minnesota and Wisconsin, plus some quirky letters to the editor, and DNR pilot “dunker” training.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?