Episode 461 – Minnesota firearms deer opener review, Wisconsin deer forecast and DNR secretary situation, feral pig public meeting in Minnesota, plus CWD news and DNR pilot training

Get an up-to-date review of deer license sales and the whitetail kill thus far during Minnesota firearms deer season with Managing Editor and Host Rob Drieslein and Editor Tim Spielman. Then Pat Durkin joins the program to chat about Wisconsin headlines, including the deer forecast in that state, plus the surprise retirement of the state’s DNR secretary after just 10 months. Then Leslie McInenly, the MDNR’s wildlife populations and regulations manager, joins the program to talk about a Tuesday, Nov. 14 public meeting (6:30 p.m.) to discuss the agency’s perspectives on feral pig and escaped mink management in the state. Tim Lesmeister joins Rob to wrap up the program, kicking around a wide range of topics, from new CWD outbreaks in Minnesota and Wisconsin, plus some quirky letters to the editor, and DNR pilot “dunker” training.