Top 10 best practices for firearm deer season

Tips from DNR conservation officers for Michigan’s firearms deer season include accessing private land only if you have the landowner’s permission, immediately tagging your deer with the proper tag, and shooting only when you have a clear shot and know what is beyond your target.