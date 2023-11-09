Ohio Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – November 9, 2023

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

State wildlife officer Adam Smith, assigned to Logan County, investigated a report of a turkey vulture caught in a foothold trap. Officer Smith discovered the trap had been set next to a deer carcass and was not in alignment with Ohio’s trapping regulations.