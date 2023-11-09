Acton may be one of finest bass lakes in Ohio

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

“It’s mostly channel cats – you rarely ever see a flathead there,” Brown said. “It’s about an average catfish lake. It’s what you would expect for a lake like that.