Minnesota’ 2024 Governor’s Fishing Opener to be held in Lake City

Gov. Tim Walz last week announced that Lake City will host the 76th Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener on May 10-11, 2024. Explore Minnesota coordinates each year with the Governor’s Office, the Minnesota DNR, and the host committee to put on the event celebrating Minnesota’s fishing opportunities.