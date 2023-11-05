Illinois Outdoor News columnist Gretchen Steele reflects on receiving outdoor hall of fame honor

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

When Coulterville’s Gretchen Steele ventured into the field of outdoor writing in the early 2000s, she felt a bit out of her element. Not just a fish out of water, but “a carp in a bird bath,” as she eloquently stated. “I didn’t go to journalism school,” Steele said. “It’s not something I set out as a career path. I didn’t have the same educational background. I always just felt like I was some batty old lady that ran around the woods and did strange stuff.” Well, Steele can make more room in that bird bath now. She was recently named as part of the 2023 induction class of the Illinois Outdoors Hall of Fame.