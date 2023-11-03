Turkey hatch in Ohio on the upswing again in 2023

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Ohio’s turkey population is showing signs of bouncing back after a rough string of years that produced poor spring hatches. Ohio’s poult index, a metric used to estimate nest success for the popular game bird, was above average for the third year in a row, according to the Ohio DNR (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The 2023 Ohio index was 2.8 poults per hen, above the 10-year average of 2.7 poults per hen.