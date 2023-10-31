Public can help protect Ohio’s Big, Little Darbies; comment period open until Nov. 17 on protection amendment

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

If you care about clean water and scenic, biologically rich streams, now is your chance to get on board a drive to encourage the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency to declare the Big Darby and Little Darby watershed in west central Ohio as “Outstanding National Resource Waters (ONRW).” The agency has declared a public comment period until Nov. 17 in its consideration of ONRW designation – the highest protection under the federal Clean Water Act – for these gorgeous, biologically diverse, fish- and wildlife-rich streams in west-central Ohio.