Take control of buck fever

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

As most hunters know when a deer appears, especially if it’s a big deer, there is an adrenalin rush that can make us do stupid things especially if we don’t have a highly practiced shooting routine. Call it what you will – buck fever or target panic – it happens to all of us only at different degrees. Buck fever is the nervousness we all feel when faced with making an important shot. We get butterflies in our stomach, our hands might shake, our mouth becomes dry and it’s hard to keep the bow or gun steady. If you think it can’t happen to you then think again.