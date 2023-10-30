New York State Outdoor Writers Association holds fall safari in southeastern Adirondacks

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

After holding a spring conference in Corning in May, the New York State Outdoor Writers Association returned to Washington County this year for a fall safari. Over a dozen outdoor scribes, including several affiliated with New York Outdoor News, gathered for the three-day event held Sept. 29 - Oct. 2 in Fort Ann in Washington County. The “Hogtown” area of Fort Ann is extremely popular with hunters and hikers and thousands of acres of the Lake George Wild Forest lies nearby the safari accommodations, which were a private residence on the 30-acre Thurber Pond. NYODN editor Dan Ladd hosted the event, as Fort Ann is his hometown.