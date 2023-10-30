Monday, October 30th, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
My Account
Monday, October 30th, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

New York State Outdoor Writers Association holds fall safari in southeastern Adirondacks

Chris Paparo’s drone shot of Thurber Pond and the surrounding woodlands highlights the foliage and scenery enjoyed by members of the NYS Outdoor Writers Association at their fall safari held in Washington County. (Photo by Chris Paparo/Fishguy Photos)
After holding a spring conference in Corning in May, the New York State Outdoor Writers Association returned to Washington County this year for a fall safari. Over a dozen outdoor scribes, including several affiliated with New York Outdoor News, gathered for the three-day event held Sept. 29 - Oct. 2 in Fort Ann in Washington County.  The “Hogtown” area of Fort Ann is extremely popular with hunters and hikers and thousands of acres of the Lake George Wild Forest lies nearby the safari accommodations, which were a private residence on the 30-acre Thurber Pond. NYODN editor Dan Ladd hosted the event, as Fort Ann is his hometown.
digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?