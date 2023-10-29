Sunday, October 29th, 2023
Fall muskies: It’s prime time to go after these big predators

The experienced muskie angler has all the right lures and throws them in all the right places. If you want a piece of the action, you have to be different from the crowd. (Stock photo)
Perseverance is a valuable skill if want to catch muskies in the fall, or anytime for that matter. Steadfast confidence that the time invested will teach you what a muskie is, what it needs from the lake or river you are in, and what it takes to provoke a strike. No getting around time on the water. Shorter days add urgency as prey species prepare for the coming cold. A change in their behavior is not lost on the predator population. A muskie may be lurking nearby, tucked in a backdrop of cover, waiting. It may not be ready to eat, but prey at point-blank range? Instinct will trigger the reflex.
