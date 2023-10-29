Fall muskies: It’s prime time to go after these big predators

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Perseverance is a valuable skill if want to catch muskies in the fall, or anytime for that matter. Steadfast confidence that the time invested will teach you what a muskie is, what it needs from the lake or river you are in, and what it takes to provoke a strike. No getting around time on the water. Shorter days add urgency as prey species prepare for the coming cold. A change in their behavior is not lost on the predator population. A muskie may be lurking nearby, tucked in a backdrop of cover, waiting. It may not be ready to eat, but prey at point-blank range? Instinct will trigger the reflex.