Saturday, October 28th, 2023
Saturday, October 28th, 2023

Wisconsin DNR’s Deer Program Specialist says aging deer hunter scene concerning

Jeff Pritzl is the Wisconsin DNR’s deer program specialist. (Photo by Larry Polenske)
Orange is still the color linked to the gun deer season, but gray is solidly in second place. Gray, as in beards and hair color of aging hunters. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Deer Program Specialist Jeff Pritzl said the agency started collecting data on deer hunter ages in 2005. At that time, 43 was the year-of-age with the greatest number of hunters. Last year it was 60. He said in five years the year-of-age with the greatest number of hunters will likely be 65. “This is not unique to Wisconsin,” Pritzl said. “Especially the eastern whitetail states. This is just showing the baby boomer generation washing ashore.”
