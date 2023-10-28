The RV craze is fading quickly; What’s going on?

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

With sales of RVs at their lowest tide since 2015 – with a decline of something like $10 billion in just the past year alone – it might be time to rethink the whole idea of the RV lifestyle activity. And the full-time RVing couple has come up with several reasons why they believe many once-owners are now the “been there and done that” crowd. Kyle and Olivia Brady operate the social media platform-based “Drivin & Vibin” RVing tell-all. Their take on RVing is bolstered in some regard to what the industry says.