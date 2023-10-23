Pennsylvania women fly-fishers help U.S. take bronze in championship event held in British Columbia

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The United States won bronze at the recent second FIPS-Mouche Ladies World Fly Fishing Championship in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada. Tess Weigand, 33, of Coburn, and Ashley Wilmont, 32, of State College – both of whom guide professionally in Pennsylvania – were on the six-member U.S. team that medaled in the tournament on Edith, Sullivan, Tunkwa, and Leighton lakes and the Similkameen River, Sept. 24-30.