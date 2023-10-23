Monday, October 23rd, 2023
Looking back at New York’s Adirondack bush pilots of yesteryear

Well known Adirondack hermit “French” Louis Seymour’s cabin can be seen from the air in this undated photo of the upper shore of the remote West Canada Lake, with Mud Lake in the background. Adirondack bush pilots were not known for being faint of heart. (Photo courtesy of Donald Wharton)
When I was a kid, I was lucky to go along with my father and a friend of his to set up the annual hunting camp at New York's West Canada Lake. We flew in with veteran Eagle Bay bush pilot Bud Windhausen who picked us up at a place called Shallow Shore, in Speculator. This was a great trip for me to be back in that remote country in the early fall before the start of hunting season with a chill in the air and leaves beginning to fall. One night we borrowed the ranger’s big flashlight and spotted five- and ten-pound lake trout spawning in shallow water next to the boat not far from the ranger cabin.
This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com.

What outdoor activities interest you?