Wisconsin 5th-graders enjoy ‘field day’ at Hartman Creek State Park

What’s the difference between a water scorpion and an aquatic sow bug? About 300 fifth-graders can answer that question after attending the annual Waupaca County Conservation Field Day in Wisconsin. The Golden Sands Resource Conservation & Development Council sponsored the annual event Sept. 29 at Hartman Creek State Park. The Stevens Point-based council serves Waupaca, Portage, Outagamie, Waushara, Marathon, Taylor, Adams, Juneau, Monroe, Green Lake, Marquette, Columbia, and Juneau counties to protect Wisconsin’s natural resources.