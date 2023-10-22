Just one lure to save your life: What would you choose?

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

I was once fishing for muskies with Spence Petros when he showed me a rod he had rigged up with an 8-inch Lindy Tiger Tube. It’s a soft plastic lure that has a huge treble hook molded inside the bait. The end of the lure has a bunch of soft wiggly tentacles that attract fish. He laid the rod with the Tiger Tube down and said to pick it up and flip the tube into the water if I saw a muskie following one of our presentations to the boat. He said the Tiger Tube was the best throw-back bait any muskie fisherman could possibly use.