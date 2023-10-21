Better shooting accuracy: Time to consider a tripod?

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

It was the opening day of my spring turkey hunt. There had been sporadic gobbling from the ridge 200 yards southwest of my tent blind, which was set up beneath the branches of an old white pine. About 7:15 a.m. the gobbling began moving closer. The tom kept coming with a few soft yelps of encouragement from a diaphragm call. I gave a quick glance at the hen and jake decoys about 20 yards east of the blind, then returned my focus to the source of the gobbling. As I settled the crosshairs of my 2.5X scope on the bird’s neck, I felt confident of the shot because the forend of my 12-gauge rested securely in the yoke of my Vanguard tripod.