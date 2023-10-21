Saturday, October 21st, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
My Account
Saturday, October 21st, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Better shooting accuracy: Time to consider a tripod?

Hunting tripods can be used effectively while standing, seated in a chair or sitting at ground level. (Photo by Dan Hansen)
It was the opening day of my spring turkey hunt. There had been sporadic gobbling from the ridge 200 yards southwest of my tent blind, which was set up beneath the branches of an old white pine. About 7:15 a.m. the gobbling began moving closer. The tom kept coming with a few soft yelps of encouragement from a diaphragm call. I gave a quick glance at the hen and jake decoys about 20 yards east of the blind, then returned my focus to the source of the gobbling. As I settled the crosshairs of my 2.5X scope on the bird’s neck, I felt confident of the shot because the forend of my 12-gauge rested securely in the yoke of my Vanguard tripod.
digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?