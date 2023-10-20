Friday, October 20th, 2023
Waterfowl migration report: Duck hunting slows, but crop harvest opens up field opportunities

The Oct. 19 Minnesota DNR waterfowl migration and hunting report noted that recent rain has started to change some wetland conditions. (Stock photo courtesy of Ducks Unlimited)

The Minnesota DNR released the fifth edition of its 2023 waterfowl migration and hunting report on Oct. 19, noting that hunting slowed in the state over the past week.

Geese continue to increase in many parts of Minnesota.

“Duck hunting has been slow over the past week,” the report said. “Some migrant birds have moved into the state but scouting is paramount for hunter success. Wetland conditions have changed with recent rain events. Crop harvest is ahead of last year with more field hunting opportunities for hunters with access to private lands.”

The forecast calls for a warm weekend in Minnesota before a cold front returns late into next week. Click here to view the whole Oct. 19 waterfowl report.

