Katie McKalip is New VP of Communications and Marketing at Ruffed Grouse Society/American Woodcock Society

Katie McKalip, the longtime vice president for external affairs and communications at Missoula, Mont.-based Backcountry Hunters and Anglers has left the organization to join the Ruffed Grouse Society/American Woodcock Society. Oct. 18 marked her last day at BHA, and she’ll officially begin at RGS as the nonprofit’s vice president of communications and marketing on Monday, Nov. 6.