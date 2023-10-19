Commentary: Wisconsin wolf management myths busted

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Following the development and possible finalization of the new Wisconsin Wolf Management Plan, and being part of past efforts that began in 2009 and strolled through three attempts, can be a very frustrating and time-consuming exercise.