Prior Lake’s bass the show’s star in Minnesota’s Scott County, but a strong supporting cast exists

Prior Lake in Scott County consists of two basins, respectively known as Upper Prior and Lower Prior lakes. They’re separated by a navigable channel, and both are popular west-metro fishing destinations that receive a fair amount of pressure.