New York’s Trout Unlimited honors Bill Wellman with Lifetime Achievement Award

William Wellman (r), 87, of the Lake Champlain Chapter of Trout Unlimited, was recently presented the Lifetime Achievement Award by the New York State Council of Trout Unlimited. He’s shown here with Rich Redman, who is holding a special brook trout painting also presented to Wellman in honor of many years of service. (Photo provided)
Bill Wellman, of the Lake Champlain Chapter of Trout Unlimited (TU), has been awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award by the New York State Council of TU in Albany. Wellman is being honored for his continuous service to cold water conservation. The TU Executive Council also gave him a special brook trout painting for his service. Wellman, 87, has had a career that included two tours in Vietnam with the United States Army. He was one of the last men out of Vietnam. He was also stationed in Korea, Thailand, Germany, and numerous bases in the U.S.
