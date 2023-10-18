New York’s Trout Unlimited honors Bill Wellman with Lifetime Achievement Award

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Bill Wellman, of the Lake Champlain Chapter of Trout Unlimited (TU), has been awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award by the New York State Council of TU in Albany. Wellman is being honored for his continuous service to cold water conservation. The TU Executive Council also gave him a special brook trout painting for his service. Wellman, 87, has had a career that included two tours in Vietnam with the United States Army. He was one of the last men out of Vietnam. He was also stationed in Korea, Thailand, Germany, and numerous bases in the U.S.