After hunter numbers plummet, biologists paint a better future for Illinois’ quail

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

When the statewide quail season opens Nov. 4, there are expected to be fewer hunters chasing the usual number of birds. But there are hints of optimism, according to biologists from Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever. Bobwhites can still be found, and as habitat improvement continues to progress, the future for Illinois quail is looking a little brighter. Winter conditions in southern Illinois were pretty much par for the course, nothing that would significantly impact quail survival. Conditions remained on the dry side, as winter gave way to spring, which may have hurt nesting.