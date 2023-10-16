Minnesota DNR seeks help in wolf kill, duck-dump investigation

St. Paul — The Minnesota DNR is looking for help in finding the person or people responsible for a pair of central Minnesota poaching incidents discovered on Friday, Oct. 13.

Joe Albert, the agency’s Division of Enforcement communications coordinator, said the DNR believes the cases, which include a dead gray wolf and nearly two dozen ducks, involve two separate poaching incidents.

One incident was a timber wolf shot and killed near Buckman in Morrison County, and the other incident was the dumping of over a dozen ducks nearby in Little Falls. The department learned about both events through the Turn In Poachers (TIP) hotline.

Albert said the wolf was an adult male and the duck count varied by species. There were eight mallards, seven pintails, six canvasbacks, and one wigeon, for a total of 22 ducks.

The daily limit for duck hunting is six and no more than four mallards (two hen mallards), three wood ducks, two redheads, two canvasbacks, two black ducks, and one pintail out of that six limit. Gray wolves are listed as threatened in Minnesota under the Endangered Species Act and currently can’t be hunted in the state.

The DNR is looking for help to gain information about the incidents. Anyone with insight can contact the TIP hotline at (800) 652-9093. Readers also can text #TIP on their cell phone or use the MNTip app. Tipsters may remain anonymous.