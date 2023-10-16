Biden signs bipartisan shooting education bill that protects funding for hunter ed, archery programs

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

President Joe Biden has signed the Protecting Hunting Heritage and Education Act, which protects funding for schools that provide hunter education, archery, shooting sports and other programs. The Oct. 6 signature comes after both chambers of the U.S. Congress solidly passed the legislation that fixes language from the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act of 2022 that potentially allowed the U.S. Department of Education to pull federal funding from schools that have hunter education, archery and other shooting sports programs.