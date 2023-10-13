University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point black bear project gets $1 million endowment

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A UW-Stevens Point College of Natural Resources (CNR) black bear research program that lived on a shoe-string budget its first 46 years can now roll on forever thanks to a $1 million endowment pulled together last month by kindred spirits all strapped into the same harness. Multiple names and personalities worked together for many months to finally focus potential funding sources in one direction and deserve credit for pulling off this black bear endowment. But readers will quickly recognize one name – Dr. Christine Thomas, the retired dean of the UW-Stevens Point CNR, who linked a number of individuals and groups together to make this $1 million a reality.