Episode 457 – Minnesota pheasant opener preview, firearms safety chatter, wild game cooking tips with Jaime Carlson, and the Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame Class of 2023

Outdoor News Managing Editor and host Rob Drieslein kicks off the show with Editor Tim Spielman and an outlook for the 2023 Minnesota pheasant hunting opener on Oct. 14, and they devote time to reminding listeners to remain diligent about firearms safety protocol. Then wild game cooking aficionado Jaime Carlson joins the program with tips on cooking wild rice, using those ring-necked pheasant thighs and legs, and proper venison care afield. Tim Lesmeister wraps the show up with a run-down of the 2023 inductees list from the Hayward, Wis.-based Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame.