Streams of Thought: Enjoy this treasured time, but always safety first

When I was a young waterfowler all those years ago, my friends and I were highly devoted to our craft and practiced it whenever we could. In fact, we’d often go out before church and, I recall, in keeping a promise, I once showed up at Trinity Lutheran just in time for a service, but clad in my camouflage. I think I took the time to remove the green, black, and brown paint from my face – possibly washing it off in the church’s basement bathroom.