New York Outdoor News Editor Dan Ladd talks with well-known hunter Larry Weishuhn, of Texas, who was featured earlier this year in an Outdoor News Quick Chat feature. This episode includes highlights from that interview and finds Weishuhn discussing how he went from being a wildlife biologist to working steadily in the outdoor industry. The conversation also turns to the latest gun cartridges, hunting public land and finally, a solid discussion on the future of hunting.
Episode 31 — A conversation with hunting legend Larry Weishuhn
