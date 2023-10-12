Here’s some fall turkey tips ahead of New York’s opener

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The fall turkey season opens throughout most of New York’s Southern Zone Oct. 21 and in my opinion, it should be a good one. Other than the first week in May the weather for the rest of that month was dry and relatively warm, at least here in the Southern Tier. By my unscientific observations, the number of successful broods I’ve seen throughout the summer indicates a good spring hatch and survival rate.