Fall hunting hitting full stride in the Dakotas

After weeks of unseasonably high temperatures, the weather has turned cool and crisp in North Dakota and South Dakota on the heels of a wind-whipped cold front last week that blew through the region. The same frontal system that delivered strong northwest winds and the season’s first frost also ushered in the first real migration of waterfowl into both North Dakota and South Dakota.