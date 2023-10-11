An October deer-stand conundrum: Hunt mornings or evenings?

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

In October, bowhunting for whitetails gets more interesting. Much changes, including food sources, weather, and the coming of the pre-rut. Should you hunt in the morning or evening? What’s your preference? Here are my thoughts.