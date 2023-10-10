Commentary: Of worms and deers and trees. What’s the connection here?

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

There’s a surprising and highly influential link between invasive earthworms, whitetailed deer, and tree harvesting in northern forests, according to new research from the University of Minnesota. The findings, recently published open access in the journal Ecology, show invasive earthworm populations increase with deer presence and decrease with tree harvesting. Increased earthworm invasion is cause for concern because the species is known to harm soil and regenerating trees.