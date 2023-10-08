This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Unseasonably warm conditions didn’t deter hunters from participating in Michigan’s early elk hunt. A total of 100 tags (70 antlerless-only and 30 any elk) were issued for the hunt and 70 of those hunters were successful in tagging an elk. Three hunters were no-shows, but one of the three Pure Michigan Hunt winners killed a bull, in addition to the 70 successful hunters. “That gives up about a 73% success rate, which is pretty much in line with how our early season success has tracked over the years,” Shelby Adams, a DNR wildlife biologist at the Pigeon River Country State Game Area told Michigan Outdoor News.