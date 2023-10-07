Angling’s mysteries: What makes similar lakes fish so differently?

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

As fishermen, we are constantly learning. Every time we’re on the water, there’s something to learn or take away from the experience. As a lifelong angler and a fan of the sport, I have spent a great deal of time working to acquire as much fishing knowledge as possible. In my early days, I kept detailed notes regarding moon phases, weather conditions, wind speed and direction, and more. In recent years, I’ve spent more and more time talking with friends and colleagues to see what’s happening for them. The ultimate goal: to learn more about fish species and their behaviors.