Thursday, October 5th, 2023
NWTF Minnesota Approves $150,000 for mission delivery in 2024

The Minnesota NWTF state board budgeted $102,000 for conservation projects and $48,000 for hunting heritage-related projects for 2024. (Photo courtesy of the NWTF)

Edgefield, S.C. — The Minnesota NWTF State Chapter recently met to review Hunting Heritage Super Fund project proposals for 2024 funding awards. After the reviewing and ranking process, proposals were presented to and approved by the Minnesota Board of Directors. The state board budgeted $102,000 for conservation projects and $48,000 for hunting heritage-related projects, including outreach-education events, chapter scholarships and 4H Shooting Sports support.

“I am thankful our volunteers have a vested interest in conservation across the state and that the hard work they do has real on-the-ground benefits for turkeys and other wildlife in the North Star State,” said Clayton Lenk, NWTF district biologist for Minnesota, Wisconsin, South Dakota and North Dakota.

NWTF conservation projects listed below will be matched with $738,000 in partner or grant funds for the approved projects.

The Super Fund is a funding model where NWTF volunteers raise money at banquets and other types of fundraisers and then allocate a significant portion of those funds back into meaningful conservation and outreach projects in their respective states and beyond. For Minnesota’s 2024 Super Fund allocations, projects include:

Conservation:

  • Lamprey Pass WMA habitat enhancement – $10,000
  • Turkey Timber enhancement program – $10,000
  • Sunktokeca Creek WMA habitat enhancement – $15,000
  • Mast shrubs for wildlife at Ruffed Grouse Management Area – $8,000
  • Oak, pine and mast shrub planting at Carlos Avery WMA – $3,000
  • Winona-La Crescent One Watershed One Plan Coordinator – $5,000
  • Unidentified conservation projects in Minnesota – $51,000

Hunting Heritage:

  • JAKES Events – $10,000
  • Wheelin’ Sportsmen – $9,000
  • Youth Hunts – $8,000
  • High School Trap Shooting – $6,000
  • Scholarship – $4,000
  • National Archery in the Schools Program – $2,000
  • WITO Events – $2,000
  • Miscellaneous – $7,000

