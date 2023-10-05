Minnesota’s Voyageurs Wolf Project releases its 2022-23 wolf report showing stable population

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Voyageurs Wolf Project released its annual wolf population report last week that reveals a stable population of wolves in the border country around Voyageurs National Park. Tom Gable, project lead for the project, said the average pack size decreased because packs are raising fewer pups. The territory size also decreased, but Gable has seen more overlapping territories. The project expanded from 14 to 20 territories because of the staff and support the project received last year. The efforts are funded by Legislative-Citizens Commission on Minnesota Resources/Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund, along with private donors.