Minnesota’s Voyageurs Wolf Project releases its 2022-23 wolf report showing stable population

The Voyageurs Wolf Project released its 2022-23 wolf population report showing a stable wolf population around the Greater Voyageurs Ecosystem. (Photos courtesy of Voyageurs Wolf Project)
The Voyageurs Wolf Project released its annual wolf population report last week that reveals a stable population of wolves in the border country around Voyageurs National Park. Tom Gable, project lead for the project, said the average pack size decreased because packs are raising fewer pups. The territory size also decreased, but Gable has seen more overlapping territories. The project expanded from 14 to 20 territories because of the staff and support the project received last year. The efforts are funded by Legislative-Citizens Commission on Minnesota Resources/Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund, along with private donors.
