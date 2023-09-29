Wisconsin Natural Resources Board panel seems to support wolf plan

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Recent revisions to the DNR’s updated wolf plan drew plenty of comments and questions from five Natural Resources Board (NRB) members at their Sept. 27 meeting, with all five sounding supportive of the plan. Comments showed they feel the new plan is critical to managing wolves, will encourage wolf delisting, and help citizens deal with problems wolves cause. Randy Johnson, DNR large carnivore specialist, gave board members a brief report on the plan that will come to the board for approval Oct. 25 in Madison.