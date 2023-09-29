Pay attention to sub-surface currents to put more walleyes in your boat

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The looks were all the same: seven people wondering what the heck just happened. After a 25-minute trolling pass with 11 fish caught, we were halfway through our return pass and had nothing, zip, zero. Everything was the same: our speed, depth, lures. The fish were still on the sonar, but nothing. We got back to where we had started, got the Angler Qwest turned around and almost instantly, “Wham,” a planer board goes back, and we are on our way to another great pass. If this sounds familiar, you’re probably missing the one factor we weren’t paying attention to: sub-surface currents.