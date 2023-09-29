Bernie Barringer offers tips to draw big bears to your baits during daylight hours. Grouse season is off to a good start in the Upper Great Lakes region. Get spooked at The Range of Richfield Halloween Spooktacular. Madison chain producing big bluegills now. Jeff and his son Robert head to the Turtle Flambeau Flowage for their annual camping trip. Dan and his son Jon head to Hayward for the Treelands Musky Fly Fishing Championship.
Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 1839
