Streamers and Pennsylvania trout stream comes to life for author

A natural trellis arches over this section of Cross Fork Creek, the latticework structurally formed by interlocking tree branches, mostly hemlocks but also white pine, sycamores and a few scrubby maples hardly worth mentioning. In this case, the leafy awning was sheltering the thread of spring water. And keeping it dark. Or at least aiding in preventing my eyes from adjusting fast enough to make out the rocks and tree roots. I’d prefer more visual definition so I could let my Mickey Finn streamer shoot past and around the obstacles. And trust that the beyond or behind one of these hurdles is a wild brown trout or a native brook trout.