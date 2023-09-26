Notes off a soiled cuff: Thoughts on proposed raid on Pennsylvania’s Game Fund

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Ironically, the idea to raid the Game Fund to help resolve the state’s budget impasse may have been given to state senators by the leader of the Game Commission. A few months ago, when the commission’s Executive Director Bryan Burhans was giving the commission’s annual report to the Senate Game and Fisheries Committee, he stressed the great fiscal position the agency enjoys. That caught the attention of the panel’s chairman, Sen. Greg Rothman, R-Cumberland, Dauphin and Perry.