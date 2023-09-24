Right place, right time: How to find bucks in the Adirondacks

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Tackling big woods bucks can be a daunting task, but it doesn’t have to be. With millions of acres within the Adirondack Park, there are plenty of places that hold big bucks. Although some areas are known for holding a higher concentration of deer, there are other places that attract a lot of bucks in November and the last few weeks of the season. Success in the Adirondacks often relies on one’s ability to pick the right place to hunt at the right time. Instead of throwing a dart at a map and picking a place, it might be a better idea to look at the annual deer harvest statistics of each county. This will give you a better idea about the likelihood of being successful depending on your choice.